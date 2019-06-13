'We understand economic pressure Iranian people are facing'

The British, French and German Ambassadors to Iran welcomed representatives from INSTEX and E3 technical experts to Tehran this week for discussions with the relevant Iranian experts and counterparts. These discussions, funded by the EU TAIEX instrument, have helped to advance our collective efforts to ensure trade with Iran that is compliant with EU and international law can continue, including through the special purpose vehicle “INSTEX”.

"We understand the economic pressure the Iranian people are facing. We are committed to working with Iran to deliver INSTEX’s first transaction as quickly as possible. Expert exchanges of this nature are the best way to move us closer towards delivering on our shared goal to facilitate legitimate trade and economic relations with Iran. In light of the above, both sides have agreed a roadmap to expedite progress, the statement said.

The British ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire wrote on Twitter accordingly that "useful visit by UK, French, German, and EU experts. To make progress on #INSTEX, technical talks such a these are important. My statement with @FranceenIran and @GermAmbTehran."

