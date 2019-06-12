Rouhani felicitates Putin on Russia Day

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of that country on the National Day of the Russian Federation,” reads President Rouhani’s message to Vladimir Putin.

“I am confident that under Your Excellency’s leadership, the Russian government and nation will continue to move towards development and advancement, and amicable relations between the two countries will further deepen in all areas of mutual interest, serving the two nation’s interests,” Rouhani added.

He further wished his Russian counterpart health and success and the people of the Russian Federation prosperity and felicity.

Russia Day, celebrated annually on June 12 since 1992, commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) on June 12, 1990. The passage of this Declaration marked the beginning of constitutional reform in the Russian Soviet state.

