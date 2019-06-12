  1. Politics
12 June 2019 - 13:10

Rouhani voices hope for expansion of ties with Philippines

Rouhani voices hope for expansion of ties with Philippines

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has offered congratulations to his Philippines counterpart Rodrigo Duterte on the country’s National Day, expressing hope for further expansion of relations between the two states.

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of that country on the National Day of the Republic of the Philippines,” Rouhani said in a congratulatory message to Duterte on Wednesday.

“In recent years, we have witnessed growing relations between the two countries due to Your Excellency’s independent, popular approach. I hope that these friendly relations further develop to serve interests of the two nations,” he added.

The Iranian president further wished his Philippines counterpart health and success, and the people of the country prosperity and happiness.

MNA/4638705

newsCode 146349

tags

Related News

yourComment

youAreReplying
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News