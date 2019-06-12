Rouhani voices hope for expansion of ties with Philippines

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of that country on the National Day of the Republic of the Philippines,” Rouhani said in a congratulatory message to Duterte on Wednesday.

“In recent years, we have witnessed growing relations between the two countries due to Your Excellency’s independent, popular approach. I hope that these friendly relations further develop to serve interests of the two nations,” he added.

The Iranian president further wished his Philippines counterpart health and success, and the people of the country prosperity and happiness.

MNA/4638705