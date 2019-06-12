Iran to hold drill on defense against radiological threats

The announcement was made by the acting head of the Passive Defense Organization of Iran, Ali Asghar Zarei, on Tuesday.

He maintained that the aim of staging the drill is for crisis management control and protecting assets after radiological-related incidents.

According to him, the drill will be used to evaluate the level of preparedness of the country’s various bodies in dealing with radiological-related incidents. Units participating at the drill will also exercise tactics for eliminating radioactive contamination, testing and evaluating systems and equipment, as well as evacuation of people to safe zones.

People will also receive specialized training on what to do in the face of radiological threats, he added.

MS/4638457