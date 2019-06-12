Iran able to fulfill air defense needs: top commander

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard said that Iran is able to fulfill the requirements of air defense in various fields, including the manufacture and use of radars, missile and gunfire equipment, and the training of manpower required by utilizing domestic capabilities and utilizing the capacity of the universities and industry of the country.

“15th of Khordad” defense system has a robust radar and can cope well with advanced targets and designed and developed by domestic experts, he added.

Iran’s Defense Ministry has unveiled a domestically-built air defense system, called “15th of Khordad”. The homegrown system was unveiled and delivered to the Army Air Defense Force on Sunday, in a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami. The '15th of Khordad' which has been designed and developed by domestic experts can simultaneously intercept and take action against six targets. The new system, which uses the homegrown Sayyad-3 missile, can track targets such as jet fighters and combat drones within a range of 150 kilometers and intercept them within a 120km range.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces mostly self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iran has also conducted major military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art army equipment.

