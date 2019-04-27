  1. Politics
27 April 2019 - 20:12

Passive defense chief stress readiness to confront threats

Passive defense chief stress readiness to confront threats

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali says conducting practices and maneuvers to promote the preparedness of the country to deal with the threats is a priority for his organization this year.

Speaking on a visit to southern province of Bushehr on Saturday, head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali told reporters that preparedness in the face of incidents is something that has always been emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

Jalali said that since the beginning of this year the country has witnessed flash floods triggered by heavy rains, adding that incidents such as the flooding require the preparedness in all sectors.

The Passive defense chief also said that shortcomings during operations could be resolved through practices and holding maneuvers, adding that damages could be reduces if there is readiness.

He further added that his organization conducted as many as 60 maneuvers in banking, transportation and other fields last year since the threats in cyber space increased.

Jalali stated that this year the drills will continue in the three most important areas of national information network, the ministry of communications, infrastructure and energy, transportation and banking.

In specialized fields such as the chemical and nuclear, defense drills will be conducted in all provinces in which nuclear and chemical facilities are stationed, he said.

Jalali pointed to two provinces of Bushehr and Isfahan that are going to witness maneuvers since they are hosting the important nuclear facilities.

KI/IRN83293917

News Code 144581

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News