Iranian wrestler wins silver at Alans Intl. Tourn.

In the final of 125kg category held on Sunday, Sadeghzadeh, the Junior World Champion, conceded a 1-10 defeat to the World Champion and Olympics bronze winner Geno Petriashvili of Georgia.

Vitali Goloev and Mukhamagazi Magomedov, both from Russia, collected the bronze medals of this category.

The three-day Alans International Tournament wrapped up on Sunday in Vladikavkaz, Russia. Freestyle wrestlers competed in 10 weight categories and Russian athletes managed to earn a total of 9 gold medals in the event.

