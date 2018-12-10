  1. Sports
Iranian wrestler wins silver at Alans Intl. Tourn.

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Iranian freestyle wrestler Jaber Sadeghzadeh pocketed the silver medal of Alans International Tournament in Russia.

In the final of 125kg category held on Sunday, Sadeghzadeh, the Junior World Champion, conceded a 1-10 defeat to the World Champion and Olympics bronze winner Geno Petriashvili of Georgia.

Vitali Goloev and Mukhamagazi Magomedov, both from Russia, collected the bronze medals of this category.

The three-day Alans International Tournament wrapped up on Sunday in Vladikavkaz, Russia. Freestyle wrestlers competed in 10 weight categories and Russian athletes managed to earn a total of 9 gold medals in the event.

