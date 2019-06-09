  1. Politics
9 June 2019 - 21:43

IAEA Board to discuss Iran, N Korea on Monday: envoy

IAEA Board to discuss Iran, N Korea on Monday: envoy

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – The nuclear programs of Iran and North Korea will dominate the agenda of next week's meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) board of Governors, with the issues expected to trigger "heated debates," Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Sunday.

"A session of the Board of Governors of IAEA will be held in Vienna next week. Along with topics related to peaceful uses of atomic energy the Board will discuss the 'nuclear dossier' of Iran, Syria and North Korea which, as always, may cause heated debates," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter, Urdupoint reported.

The IAEA Board of Governors will gather at the agency's headquarters in the Austrian capital on Monday. The meeting is supposed to discuss the IAEA Annual Report for 2018, verification and monitoring of Iran's nuclear program, application of safeguards in North Korea and implementation of the nonproliferation safeguards agreement in Syria.

The meeting will be closed to the press.

MNA/PR

News Code 146240

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News