IAEA Board to discuss Iran, N Korea on Monday: envoy

"A session of the Board of Governors of IAEA will be held in Vienna next week. Along with topics related to peaceful uses of atomic energy the Board will discuss the 'nuclear dossier' of Iran, Syria and North Korea which, as always, may cause heated debates," Ulyanov wrote on Twitter, Urdupoint reported.

The IAEA Board of Governors will gather at the agency's headquarters in the Austrian capital on Monday. The meeting is supposed to discuss the IAEA Annual Report for 2018, verification and monitoring of Iran's nuclear program, application of safeguards in North Korea and implementation of the nonproliferation safeguards agreement in Syria.

The meeting will be closed to the press.

MNA/PR