Iran tops medal table of Karate 1-Series A in Istanbul

According to World Karate Federation website, the second Karate 1-Series A event of the season finished in Istanbul (Turkey) with Iranian karatekas topping the medal table and top competitors demonstrating their domination of the categories at stake. Local karatekas Serap Ozcelik and Eray Samdan, Sandra Sanchez of Spain and Iran’s Hamideh Abbasli and Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh were among the big names of the tournament.

After claiming no less than six titles today, Iranian representatives showcased an excellent level in Istanbul. Travat Khaksar opened the gold medal count for Iran with her victory in Female Kumite -55kg. The karateka who had already claimed gold at the opening Karate 1-Series A event in Salzburg took a convincing 5-2 victory over Tzu-Yun Wen of Chinese Taipei in the final.

Hamideh Abbasli confirmed her favourite status in Female Kumite +68kg. The Iranian karateka completed a powerful performance in Istanbul with a 1-0 triumph over Japan’s Ayaka Saito in the final so to take her first gold this year

The third gold for Iranian representatives came in Male Kumite -75kg. Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh used his World champion status to claim an impressive 6-1 victory over Luigi Busa of Italy in the final.

Meanwhile, Mahdi Ghararizadeh Mahani won another gold for Iran and produced one of the biggest upsets of the day after defeating local hero Ugur Aktas in the final of Male Kumite -84kg. Turkey’s fan favourite Aktas had the support from the stands but the promising Iranian karateka took his first-ever gold medal in international competitions with a 1-0 victory in the final. Saleh Abazari in Male Kumite +84kg and the Iranian Female Kata team completed the gold medal count for the Iranian delegation.

Reporting by World Karate Federation

