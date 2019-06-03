Yemen’s victory against Saudi coalition ‘certain’, says Zarif

The Yemen’s Popular Support Headquarters held a meeting in Tehran on Monday, with a number of Iranian officials, including FM Zarif and Secretary of the Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei, in attendance.

During the meeting, Zarif stressed that the victory of Yemeni nation against the Saudi-led aggression is “certain”, adding “today, it is the duty of all of us to support Yemen, because the Yemeni people are defending humanity and human values.”

He maintained that the efforts by Saudi Arabia in the Mecca summit to form a coalition against Iran and Yemen in the region will bear no results.

The Secretary of the Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei also said at the meeting that “if the Yemeni people bring their resistance to victory, the criminal Saudi regime will definitely collapse.”

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating campaign against Yemen on March 26, 2015, with the aim of bringing a former government to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement. While Riyadh has failed to fulfill its objectives, the Saudi-led war has so far claimed the lives of around 56,000 Yemenis.

MNA/4632621