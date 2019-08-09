Yemen's Interior Ministry says al-Houthi's brother assassinated

The Houthis’ Interior Ministry put out a statement on Friday in which it blamed the killing of a brother of Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, the Leader of Ansarallah movement, on “the treacherous hands affiliated with the US-Israeli aggression and its tools.”

The statement did not provide any further details regarding al-Houthi's assassination, who is said to have been an influential military commander among the Houthi forces, the website of English-language Press TV said.

Other Yemeni sources reported that al-Houthi's body, along with a number of Houthi commanders, had been discovered in a house following a Saudi strike in the city of Haddeh in Yemen's west-central province of Sana’a.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

Resistance by Yemen’s armed forces, led by the Houthi Ansarullah movement, has, however, pushed the Saudi war to a stalemate, with Yemeni forces increasingly using sophisticated weaponry in retaliatory attacks against the coalition.

