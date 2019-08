Saudi authorities have still not commented on reports of the missile attack.

Houthi militants have launched a long-range missile against the Saudi city of Dammam, Reuters reported on Thursday.

There is currently no information about casualties or damages inflicted by the attack.

Dammam became another target of the Houthi forces near the Yemeni border. Last weekend, coalition forces intercepted a Houthi unmanned aircraft sent to attack Najran city.

