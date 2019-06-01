Iran, Tajikistan discuss boosting energy cooperation

During the meeting, Ardakanian highlighted the significance of developing the ties between two countries, saying Iran and Tajikistan enjoy strategic ties which should be utilized for the improvement of welfare and social security.

Noting that Tajikistan produces around 15% of the world’s total hydroelectric power capacity, he expressed Iran’s readiness to provide the necessary power transit facilities and equipment to help boost Tajik electricity exports.

Ardakanian referred to Iran's considerable capacities for cooperation in the water and electricity fields with the neighbors, saying that Iran has developed barter trade on electricity with all the bordering countries.

The official noted that Tehran is working to synchronize the country’s electricity system with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia and Russia.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Ardakanian told reporters that it is also possible for Tajikistan to gain access to high seas through Iran.

Muhriddin, for his part, called for boosting cooperation between both Iranian and Tajik state and private sectors.

The Tajik official also referred to his upcoming meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, saying the 13th joint economic commission will convene in Tehran in the next few months.

