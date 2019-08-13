Iran gas output hits 810 mcm/d

According to NIGC, Mehdi Jamshidi Dana, director of dispatching at NIGC, said that in terms of the volume of gas distribution, Iran is second to none in the world.

He said his department was responsible for managing distribution of gas in the gas network, according to SHANA.

He added that an equivalent of 5 million barrels of crude oil of gas was being distributed in the country.

Iran has sought to increase its daily production at oil and gas fields despite sanctions imposed by the United States which restricts Tehran’s ability for export.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh had said earlier this year that Iran’s gas production at South Pars gas field, the largest in the world which the country shares with Qatar, had already exceeded 21.5 billion feet (610 million cubic meters) per day, adding that Iran’s share of daily production at the field had dwarfed that of Qatar.

MNA/SHANA