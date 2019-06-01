Quds intl. day commemorated in Thailand

Muslims of Thailand have participated at the event of International Quds Day on Friday. In this event a round table was held with the participation of some political and academic figures about the Quds Day's explanation and its significance in these current sensitive situations in addition to the speeches of some Thai Shia students about the importance of Quds Day.

The International Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israeli occupation.

