Trump's peace plan deal of shame, humiliation: Isa Qasem

He noted that the deal is a product of the wickedness of the US and Israel, which has targeted the identity and existence of the Islamic Ummah.

The Shia cleric lamented about participation and cooperation of some Arabic countries in this shameful deal, as well.

He called for the Islamic Ummah to stand against this dangerous conspiracy and back the Palestinian nation.

Standing beside Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump unveiled the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ some days ago.

Trump repeated his highly controversial endorsement of occupied Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “undivided capital” as he outlined his administration’s self-styled plan for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which Palestinians have already dismissed.

He endorsed his contentious recognition in December 2017 of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital,” a move he took in the face of Palestinian demands that the holy city should serve as the capital of their future state. He said the plan envisages the city as the Israeli regime’s “undivided capital.”

The so-called peace plan is widely expected to take the US’s pro-Israeli brinksmanship to a whole new level, with various reports warning that it seeks to lay the groundwork for Israel’s annexation of about half of the West Bank, which the regime occupied in 1967, including most of the Jordan Valley.

Thousands of Palestinians protested in Gaza, and people across the West Bank and Jerusalem voiced their objection and anger over the contentious plan.

