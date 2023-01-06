Tehran not like neighbors to become battlefield with Israel

Muslim nations definitely detest the usurping, fake, and terrorist regime of Zionists, Seyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday in an interview with Iranian media in reaction to the previous interview with the newly appointed Israeli regime's envoy to Baku by the Azeri media.

Not only Zionists' presence in the region is temporary, but the disgraceful life of this regime is coming to an end, Mousavi added.

"In the talks and negotiations that we have with the officials of the neighboring and friendly country of Azerbaijan, we have clearly warned about the consequences of the presence and influence of the Zionist regime in the form of economic and cultural cooperation, and we have said that the Zionist regime will never be a friend of Muslim states and nations. Strengthening and normalizing relations with Islamic countries is a special project of this regime to create division among Muslim countries, institutionalize usurpation and occupation, and continue crimes against the Palestinian nation and other Muslim nations," the Iranian envoy to Baku said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is not interested in making neighboring countries a place for Iran to settle with the Zionist regime," he also said.

"If the Zionists seek to get closer to Iran's neighbors so as to create a gap between Muslims and neighboring countries, it must know that that's not the right way and it will definitely regret it," Iran's envoy underscored.

