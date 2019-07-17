Ayatollah Jannati reelected as head of Guardian Council

During the annual election of the board of governors of the Guardian Council on Wednesday, Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati was re-elected as the secretary, and Abbasali Kadkhodaei was also reelected as deputy secretary and the spokesperson.

Ayatollah Jannati, a principlist politician and cleric, has been the Secretary of the Guardian Council since 1992. He was appointed as the chairman of Assembly of Experts in 2016, thus currently occupying two prominent posts in Iran's political body which are in charge of choosing the Supreme Leader, and checking legislation approved by the Parliament with the Constitution and sharia, and approving the candidates in various elections.

The election for the Guardian Council board of governors takes place every year on the anniversary of the establishment of the Council.

