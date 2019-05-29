Iran, Tajikistan to resume direct flights

"Air traffic between the two countries will be resumed after an eight-month break," TajikTA reported.

Iran’s Varesh Airlines and Tajikistan’s Tajik Air will operate the flights between the two states.

Varesh Airlines is now ready to deliver the flight services and will start flying to Tajikistan from mid-June. Initially, the airline will carry out one flight a week, but the number of the flights will be increased in the future.

On the other side, according to the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, Tajik Air is currently conducting preparatory work to resume flights and the exact date to launch its Tehran route will be announced later.

Flights between the two countries were suspended in October last year. Then the Iranian airline Aseman Airlines, which operated the flights on the Mashhad-Dushanbe route stopped the flights, reportedly due to low profitability.

MR/IRN83332137