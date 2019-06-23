No drop in flights over Iran despite NOTAM: IAC

“The flight routes are determined based on a software system operating under airlines across the globe. This software determines the flight routes based on various parameters such as the distance to be traveled and the safety of the route. The length of distance is also important in selecting the route,” he said.

Iran’s flight corridor is significant since it is short and economical, he added.

“Iran’s sky is the safest and the most economical one in the region,” Amirmokri underlined.

Following the downing of a US surveillance drone by IRGC after the drone violated the Iranian airspace, the US Federal Aviation Administration issued the an aviation notice, NOTAM, prohibiting all US registered aircraft from operating over the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

The NOTAM warns pilots that flights are not permitted in the overwater area of the Tehran Flight Information Region until further notice, due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions that might place commercial flights at risk. The NOTAM applies to all US air carriers and commercial operators.

Meanwhile, Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said Friday that the country's airspace is completely safe, and direct flights are currently underway over Iran's skies.

“No foreign airliner has submitted a statement to CAO regarding the change of routes or avoidance from flying over the country’s skies”, Ali Abedzadeh said, noting that Iran’s airspace is completely safe both over the Persian Gulf and inside the country.

HJ/ 4647521