Imam Khomeini Intl. Airport ready to operate 2019 Hajj flights

Caretaker of IKAC’s Operation Affairs Department, Hassan Khashkhoo, said during this year's Hajj pilgrimage, about 29,000 pilgrims will be dispatched to Saudi Arabia via this airport.

The official noted that the airport will start the Hajj flights on July 8, and the process will continue until August 5.

Addressing the first meeting of the Hajj flights coordination in 2019, Khashkhoo added that the pilgrims' returning flights will start on August 17 and will continue until September 8.

Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport is distinguished as the third fastest-growing major airport in the world.

IKAC presently has a passenger capacity of around five million per year. However, in the last Iranian year (March 2017-18), the airport hosted a record of over nine million passengers.

Operated by Iran Airports Company, IKAC is located 30 kilometers southwest of Iran's capital city Tehran.

