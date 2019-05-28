  1. Economy
28 May 2019 - 14:04

Imam Khomeini Intl. Airport ready to operate 2019 Hajj flights

Imam Khomeini Intl. Airport ready to operate 2019 Hajj flights

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – A top official at Imam Khomeini International Airport City (IKAC) announced Tue. that the airport is ready to dispatch this year's Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

Caretaker of IKAC’s Operation Affairs Department, Hassan Khashkhoo, said during this year's Hajj pilgrimage, about 29,000 pilgrims will be dispatched to Saudi Arabia via this airport.

The official noted that the airport will start the Hajj flights on July 8, and the process will continue until August 5.

Addressing the first meeting of the Hajj flights coordination in 2019, Khashkhoo added that the pilgrims' returning flights will start on August 17 and will continue until September 8.

Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport is distinguished as the third fastest-growing major airport in the world.

IKAC presently has a passenger capacity of around five million per year. However, in the last Iranian year (March 2017-18), the airport hosted a record of over nine million passengers.

Operated by Iran Airports Company, IKAC is located 30 kilometers southwest of Iran's capital city Tehran.

