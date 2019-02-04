Qatar Airways launches Doha-Isfahan flight route

According to Hassan Amjadi, an Airbus A320 operated by Qatar Airways landed in Isfahan’s Shahid Beheshti International Airport this morning to mark the first flight of the Doha-Isfahan route.

He added that Qatar Airways will have two weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays to the central Iranian city.

Shahid Beheshti International Airport is the fourth Iranian airport hosting Qatar Airway passenger jets, he added.

Qatar Airways now has permanent flight routes to four major Iranian cities of Tehran, Shiraz, Mashhad, and Isfahan.

Earlier, Qatar Airways announced that it will add two weekly flights to its existing Doha-Tehran route and add three weekly flights on its Shiraz service in January.

Previous reports quoted Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker as saying, “These latest launches are further evidence of Qatar Airways’ commitment to Iran, as well as the expansion of our network in this thriving market.”

