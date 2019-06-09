Omani airline launches direct flight route to Tehran

The new route was inaugurated on Sunday, in a ceremony attended by Iranian Ambassador to Muscat Mohammad-Reza Nouri-Shahroudi, Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of Salam Air, and a number high-ranking Omani aviation officials.

During the ceremony, Captain Ahmed said he is “extremely happy to be starting this destination.”

"We are extremely happy and excited about adding another destination to our network. Today we are flying to Tehran, the capital of Iran, which is a very popular destination, and this is our second destination in Iran as we have been flying to Shiraz and it has been extremely successful.”

"Also, we have a lot of good news today. We have recently received our latest aircraft, A320 neo, which we will be flying to Tehran today,” he added.

Flights to Tehran are scheduled for three times a week.

MR/IRN83345782