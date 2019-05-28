Iran's reduction of JCPOA commitments to be regularly reported

Last week, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) hosted a group of journalists and media personnel on a tour to Nataz nuclear facility.

The program aimed at updating the media as the representative of public opinion on the country's steps to reduce a portion of its commitments to the nuclear deal in response to US' withdrawal from the agreement and imposition of sanctions.

Concurrent with the release of statement of the SNSC, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani highlighted that consecutive steps will continue to be taken until the return of country’s oil sales and banking exchanges to the condition before the US withdrew from the JCPOA, he added.

