Russian deputy FM due in Iran for JCPOA talks

"Yes, I plan to be in Iran tomorrow. Questions related to the JCPOA will be discussed," Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that it was closely following developments in the implementation of the joint comprehensive action plan on Iran's nuclear program.

Earlier this month, Iran reduced some of its commitments to the deal in the face of Washington’s ramped-up pressures, giving the five remaining parties to the nuclear deal a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors before the country would start reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

MNA/PR