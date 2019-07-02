Leader appoints deputy Chief-of-Staff, Basij commander

In separate decrees on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani as the new commander of IRGS’s Basij, respectively replacing Major General Ataollah Salehi and Brigadier General Gholam-Hossein Gheibparvar.

The Islamic Revolution Leader appreciated efforts of ex-commanders in both positions and called on the new appointees to ramp up efforts to ensure Iran’s security and tap into potentials of the youth generation.

MNA/4656100