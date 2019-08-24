Leader appoints new head of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) World Assembly

According to the official website of the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) World Assembly, in a decree released by the website of the Leader’s office, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed hope that Hojat-ol-Islam Ramezani in his new capacity would succeed in promoting pure Islamic teachings and unity in the Muslim Ummah by benefiting from young and experienced forces and effective interactions with scholars and thinkers, especially members of the assembly’s supreme council and general assembly.

The Leader also thanked Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Hassan Akhtari for his efforts as the secretary general of the assembly.

The Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) World Assembly is an international non-governmental organization (INGO) that was established by a group of Shia scholars and elites in 1990 to identify, organize, educate and support the followers of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

Hojat-ol-Islam Akhtari served as its secretary general from March 2004 to August 2019.

MNA/PR