Nukes have no place in Iran’s defense doctrine: Amb.

He made the remark on Monday at a conference on ‘Reducing Tensions in the Persian Gulf’ at the French Senate, adding that Iran’s defense doctrine to ban the development and use of nuclear weapons is based on the ‘fatwa’ of Ayatollah Khamenei, and has been reaffirmed time and again in all 14 reports and various statements by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Europe should not have allowed the US to unilaterally violate the Iran nuclear deal, which has been endorsed by the Security Council, Ghasemi added.

The Iranian ambassador to Paris went on to maintain that Iran is always ready for interactions, talks, and clearing of misunderstandings with Persian Gulf littoral states.

Iran, in the past years, has always reiterated its readiness to sign a non-aggression pact with regional countries in a bid to build trust and confidence, and help eliminate concerns originating from other countries’ fear-inducing tactics, Ghasemi added.

“For achieving sustainable stability, peace and security, all countries in the region need to take measures in the format of joint cooperation through collective efforts and strong resolves,” he stressed.

