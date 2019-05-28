Energy generation in hydroelectricity power plants up by 106%

With the earlier studies made in this regard, it was predicted that the generation of electricity in hydroelectricity power plants of the country would hit 5,300-megawatt, said Deputy Ministry of Energy for Water and Wastewater Affairs Ghasem Taghizadeh Khamesi.

However, considering the proper precipitation and recent flash floods in the country, it is anticipated that energy production by hydroelectricity power plants will hit 10,000-megawatt, recording a 106 percent growth, he added.

Also, the deputy minister of energy called on people of the country to observe the consumption pattern of drinking water since the status of next year's precipitation is not known yet.

