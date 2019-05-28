  1. Economy
28 May 2019 - 21:46

Energy generation in hydroelectricity power plants up by 106%

Energy generation in hydroelectricity power plants up by 106%

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – An official with the energy ministry said on Tuesday that energy generation in hydroelectricity power plants of the country will register a significant 106 percent hike during this year's summer (June 22-September 22).

With the earlier studies made in this regard, it was predicted that the generation of electricity in hydroelectricity power plants of the country would hit 5,300-megawatt, said Deputy Ministry of Energy for Water and Wastewater Affairs Ghasem Taghizadeh Khamesi.

However, considering the proper precipitation and recent flash floods in the country, it is anticipated that energy production by hydroelectricity power plants will hit 10,000-megawatt, recording a 106 percent growth, he added.

Also, the deputy minister of energy called on people of the country to observe the consumption pattern of drinking water since the status of next year's precipitation is not known yet. 

MA/FNA13980307000354

News Code 145816

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News