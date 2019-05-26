Two Iranian referees to officiate in VNL Week 2

According to Iranian volleyball federation, Masud Yazdapanah and Farhad Shahmiri will depart for China to officiate in the second week of this major event.

Week 2 of the VNL will be hosted by four cities, and one is China’s Ningbo where France, Bulgaria, Poland and the host will play matches in pool 5 of the preliminary round.

The 2019 men’s VNL kicks off this Friday with the match between Iran and Italy in China’s Jiangmen.

The men's VNL features 16 teams playing in round-robin over five weekends. The competition will wrap up on June 30, before the top six teams move to Chicago for the finals from July 10-14.

MAH/4626336