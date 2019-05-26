  1. Sports
Two Iranian referees to officiate in VNL Week 2

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Two Iranian referees have been invited to officiate in the second week of 2019 Volleyball Nations League in China.

According to Iranian volleyball federation, Masud Yazdapanah and Farhad Shahmiri will depart for China to officiate in the second week of this major event.

Week 2 of the VNL will be hosted by four cities, and one is China’s Ningbo where France, Bulgaria, Poland and the host will play matches in pool 5 of the preliminary round.

The 2019 men’s VNL kicks off this Friday with the match between Iran and Italy in China’s Jiangmen.

The men's VNL features 16 teams playing in round-robin over five weekends. The competition will wrap up on June 30, before the top six teams move to Chicago for the finals from July 10-14.

