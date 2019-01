Iran leads the FIVB World Ranking for Boys U19 with 122 points, and it is followed by Japan (110) and Russia (108).

The Iranian team claimed the title of 2017 FIVB Volleyball Boy’s U19 World Championship in late August 2017 and finished third at Asian Boys' U19 Volleyball Championship in early July 2018. In the previous ranking, published in early 2017, Iran stood at third.

Latest FIVB World Ranking tables for different categories are available here.

