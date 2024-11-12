Trump unlikely to give ‘blank check’ to Israel: Media

"Trump’s not going to give him a blank check. If that’s what Bibi (Benjamin Netanyahu) expects, I think he’s going to be disappointed, and he’s going to have to recalibrate his approach because Trump wants to end the fighting in West Asia almost as much as he does in Ukraine," American website Politico wrote, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, "getting Trump’s approval for everything Bibi might want could prove harder than expected." Meanwhile, Nadav Shtrauchler, a former election strategist for the Israeli prime minister, pointed out that Israel had wanted Trump to be US president more than his Democratic rival, current US Vice President Kamala Harris.

An official told Politico that Netanyahu and his advisers "know that the pressure will come for a ceasefire soon," specifically, in Lebanon. "Trump expects a ceasefire on Lebanon soon - even before he’s inaugurated," the official added.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump defeated current US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s contender, in the November 5 presidential election. Trump’s inauguration is set for January 20, 2025. During his election campaign, Trump claimed that he would be able to end the chaos in West Asia.

SD/