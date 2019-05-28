  1. Politics
Zarif to visit Azerbaijan in coming weeks

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – In continuation of recent tour around Asia, Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Azerbaijan in coming weeks, according to a report by an Azeri source.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Azerbaijan in coming weeks, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Sayyed Abbas Mousavi told Trend.

"The foreign minister's visit to Baku is on the agenda. The exact date of the visit hasn't been set yet. Probably, the trip will take place in the coming weeks," said the spokesperson.

He said that the purpose of the trip is to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

"This is the new initiative of the Islamic Republic with its northern neighboring countries. With the aim of strengthening bilateral relations and convergence of goals, we are going to start discussions with the northern neighbors of Iran. The foreign ministry is currently in the process of negotiating with several Asian countries to set up a foreign minister's visit,” said Mousavi.

The visit to Azerbaijan will take place as part of a recent tour recently started by the top Iranian diplomat to neighbouring and Asian countries to consult with them amid escalated tensions by the United States administration in the region. 

