Iran continues to export minerals despite US sanctions

He believes that sanctions on Iranian mineral industries have already been imposed by the US government, so that new sanctions are not a new subject.

Under such circumstances, mineral industry will play its leading role in export of non-oil commodities in the country, he reiterated.

In an interview with IRNA, he pointed to the key role of private sector in realizing most objectives of mineral industry and said, “in the current situation, private sector will continue to export minerals by all its means.”

Mines and minerals account for 25 percent export share of non-oil commodities in the country, he said, adding, “in sanctions period, export of minerals would be risky and costly but it is possible to export minerals and related industries abroad.”

Statistics showed that mine and mineral industries has already earned between $12 and $15 billion currency for the country, he stressed.

The chairman of Parliament Mines and Minerals Committee of Iran Chamber of Commerce urged government officials to support private sector in line with materializing most objectives of steel industry.

He put the value of steel products in the country exported in the past year (ended March 21, 2019) at $4,118,110,000, showing a significant 17 percent growth as compared to a year earlier.

In continuation of his hostile behaviors against the Iranian people, US President Donald Trump issued executive order on May 8 and imposed sanctions against steel, aluminum and copper industries of the country.

