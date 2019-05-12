Iran to continue aluminum exports to neighboring countries

“Afghanistan, Turkey and Iraq are our major exports destinations for aluminum and the recent US-led sanctions will have no impact on exports to these countries unless banking difficulties impede us from the set target,” he said.

He described that the new sanctions can push the total production prices up but the biggest challenge for Iran’s aluminum industry has been supplying the needed raw materials via imports, which has been done by swapping under previous sanctions.

On Saturday, Chairman of Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) Bahram Sobhani called for modifying and correcting internal regulations for countering sanctions in the field of steel exports.

Turning to the restrictions created for exporting steel products of the country, he added, “to reduce impacts of sanctions, internal instructions should be facilitated and existing barriers should also be removed.”

In his reaction to the limitations created by US government for exporting some metal products of the country such as steel, he stated, “under such circumstances, domestic steel producers are advised to produce steel in the country.”

The Trump administration announced new sanctions on Iran's metals sectors; steel, aluminum and copper industries, on Wednesday.

Trump's executive order came hours after Iran announced it was withdrawing from parts of an Obama-era nuclear agreement, known as JCPOA.

HJ/ IRIB 2424362