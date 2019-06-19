Iran’s aluminum output totals 41,000 tons in two months

According to IMIDRO's report, the figure shows a 32% decline compared with last year's corresponding period, when the country’s mills produced a total of 60,000 tons of aluminum.

Iran Aluminum Company, the country’s flagship producer, accounted for 30,625 tons of the total figure, indicating an increase of 2% in the two-month period. It was followed by Almahdi Aluminum Company with 5,221 tons, down 56%, and Hormozal Aluminum Company with 5,156 tons, down 73%.

Iran Alumina Company produced 38,908 tons of alumina powder during the two months, down 6%.

Alumina powder output in the month to May 21 amounted to 20,649 tons, down by 1% compared with last year’s similar period.

Iran has a current aluminum nameplate capacity of 457,000 tons per year, of which about 437,000 tons are operational, Metal Bulletin reported.

The figure is envisaged to be hiked in the coming days upon the inauguration of Jajarm Aluminum Plant, in North Khorasan province, with a production capacity of 40,000 tons per annum.

The country is planning to increase annual production to 1.5 million tons by 2025.

