British PM Theresa May to step down as Conservative Party leader on 7 June

Earlier this week, leaders of the 1922 Committee of the Conservative Party told the British media that a no-confidence vote on the PM would be allowed if Theresa May doesn't announce a date for her resignation on Friday.

"I know that the Conservative Party can renew itself in the years ahead, that we can deliver Brexit and serve the British people with policies inspired by our values", she said.

The statement by the UK prime minister comes after earlier this week British lawmakers criticised her Brexit plan.

The disagreement over Brexit in the government led to the resignation of the House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom, while the opposition has called for snap general elections in order to resolve the issue.

The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on 29 March. The parties have agreed on a withdrawal deal, but the Parliament has refused to pass it with the arrangement to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland being one of the main points of concern for the MPs.

MNA/Sputnik