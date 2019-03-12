What is not said about BREXIT!

The EU has said it is now up to MPs to decide the next steps for Brexit and it remains "committed" to agreeing a deal in time for the UK to leave this month.

Officials said they had offered fresh assurances on the issue of the Irish backstop ahead of Tuesday's second vote by MPs on Theresa May's deal.It was "now for the Commons to take an important set of decisions", they said. Labour and Tory MPs have told the PM she must honour her commitment to put her deal to the vote again on Tuesday.

Amid speculation the vote could be postponed or downgraded, No 10 confirmed it remained the plan to go ahead with another "meaningful vote". Downing Street said the PM's focus was "getting on with the work required to allow MPs to support the deal and to bring this stage of the process to an end".

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the prime minister was "likely" to head to Strasbourg later - where European Parliament is based.

What the BBC does not say!

Like many English media, the BBC does not reveal many of the behind-the-scenes truths about the choices and policies of the two traditional parties in terms of exit from Europe.

Britain should leave the EU in March, but parliamentarians opposed the prime minister's plan in January. They wanted to make changes to the plan. However, there are other realities beyond the controversy that has emerged between the supporters and opponents of PM's plan!

It should not be forgotten that according to the statements of the officials of both mainstream British parties, the Labor Party and the Conservative Party, the probability of holding a referendum is not to be ruled out again.

The precondition for a referendum on this is to "create blind nodes" on the BREXIT, and to make demands among public opinion to hold a referendum again. The British government has allegedly committed itself to pursuing its departure from Europe (following the 2016 referendum), but is actually redirecting public opinion to a referendum.

It is stressed that holding a re-referendum is the backdrop of the headlines of both the traditional British parties. In such a situation, "the complexity of the mystery of the departure of Europe" by media like the BBC is a policy that we have been seeing over the past two years.

MNA/TT