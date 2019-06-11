UK embassy in contact with opposition: Iranian MP

A representative of Mashhad in the Iranian Parliament, Nasrollah Pezhmanfar, censured the UK embassy for holding parties while also blaming the Foreign Ministry for ‘neglecting’ such issues.

“Embassies can hold a series of ceremonies such as national and religious events but their measures should be in line with rules and regulations of the host country,” he told Mehr News Agency on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately embassies have turned into a totally political center with the approach of meddling in Islamic Republic’s internal affairs,” he added.

“UK embassy has supported opposition groups and is in contact with them,” the MP said, also blaming the Foreign Ministry for ‘neglecting’ such issues.

The UK embassy has committed such violations on numerous occasions, Pezhmanfar said, adding that the embassy had played a major role in 2009 post-election unrests in the country.

MNA/4636911