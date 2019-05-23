British PM Theresa May could reportedly resign within days

The “Times” newspaper reported on Thursday morning that May will announce that she will quit her post as early as Friday. The paper did not cite a source and Downing Street would not comment on the reports when contacted by CNBC.

May will remain as prime minister while her successor is elected in a two-stage process under which two final candidates face a ballot of 125,000 Conservative Party members, the newspaper said.

Pressure appears to have been mounting on the prime minister to announce her departure in the last 48 hours amid a backlash of her offer of a “new” Brexit plan that she wanted to put before Parliament.

Lawmakers have already rejected May’s Brexit deal three times so the prospect of another vote on the withdrawal agreement, that many opposition and Tory lawmakers have already rejected and said had not changed much, was met with disbelief in many quarters.

MA/PR