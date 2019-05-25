Kuwait ready to help region stabilize: deputy FM

In an interview with Alrai Newspaper, Al-Jarallah reiterated the sensitivity and dangerous situation of the region and said that "some of the fast-paced developments in the region may have some sequences and we hope they will not be dangerous."

He also expressed hoped that wisdom and reasoning will bring stability to the region without the need for any confrontation.

“Kuwait is poised to carry out efforts aimed at calming and stabilizing the situation,” he said.

“The next week’s Persian Gulf and Arab countries' summits is also to be held to make the region calm,” he added.

Referring to Oman foreign minister’s recent visit to Tehran and the contact between the US and Muscat, he added that negotiations seem to be started and efforts and contacts are being done.

Over recent weeks, the United States has ratcheted up pressure against Iran with a series of sanctions and military threats, following Washington's year-long campaign against Tehran after the withdrawal from the landmark nuclear deal in May 2018.

However, Chief of Staff of Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi said the recent talks between Iranian and Omani foreign ministers had nothing to do with mediation on reducing tension between Iran and US.

Vaezi told reporters on Wednesday that as long as US officials continue with the same pressure policy and violation of their commitments, holding negotiations with them makes no sense.

“Recently, we’ve seen various countries trying to preserve the nuclear deal and at the same time prevent conflicts in the region,” Vaezi said. “Given the significance of the JCPOA, they wish for the situation to develop in a way to gain Iran’s approval. But these efforts do not mean that there will be negotiations between Iran and the US.”

Asked about the recent remarks by Iraqi officials on sending delegations to US and Iran to help ease tension between the two sides, Vaezi said “Iran and Iraq have close ties. We won’t tell them not to send delegations. But we will listen to what they have to say and respond accordingly.”

