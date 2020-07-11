Iranian companies to go to China Inl. Import Expo

China intends to hold the third International Import Expo after the coronavirus is contained in the country. The previous edition of the exhibition brought together 3,000 companies from 150 countries. Iran participated in the second edition of the expo with 15 companies.

China International Import Expo is a trade fair held in autumn annually in Shanghai. It is the world's first import-themed national-level expo. It features exhibitions of multiple countries and businesses.

The first and second editions of the exhibition were held in 2018 and 2019 by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and Shanghai Municipality.

The exhibition is a good opportunity for Iranian companies to introduce Iranian products and services and hold meetings with foreign firms for further cooperation.

This year, with the support of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology as well as the Iran National Innovation Fund, Iranian knowledge-based companies will take part in the event.

