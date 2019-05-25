Italy voices readiness to enhance coop. with Iranian parts manufacturers

Intl. Biennial Exhibition of Automotive Equipment and Accessories “Autopromatec 2019” kicked off in Italy’s Bologna on May 22 with the participation of 32 countries and more than 1,500 small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the field of manufacturing automotive parts and after-sales services.

Iranian delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohsen Salehinia. More than 30 automotive parts manufacturing companies participated in this event and showcased their latest achievements to visitors.

On the first day of this international event, the Iranian delegation met and held talks with the president of Italian Parts Manufacturers’ Association and chairman of Autopromatec Exhibition. During the meeting, the Iranian and Italian parts manufacturing companies promised to enhance their cooperation in relevant field.

It was agreed that parts manufacturers of the two sides provide their required parts within the framework of bartering method.

