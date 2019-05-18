German MP censures delay in INSTEX implementation

Speaking to German newspaper ‘Die Welt’ in its Saturday edition, Speaker of Germany’s Green Party, Omid Nouripour, said “there are a number of things Germany and other European countries can do” to preserve the Iran nuclear deal and ensure the country’s economic interests; “instead, some European foreign ministers act like a rabbit in front of a snake," he added, in reference to EU's fearful attitude before the US.

“Following the imposition of US sanctions [on Iran] in the summer, Mr. Maas had wholeheartedly announced the creation of a European swift so that European companies could trade with Iran via this payment system. But we have not come a step further, and if you ask the Foreign Office, they tell you it is a long-term project,” he said.

“But that does not help any company that wants to trade with Iran now,” Nouripour maintained.

He also added that Iran currently cannot export the surplus enriched uranium aboard because the transport has become “virtually impossible due to US sanctions.”

Meanwhile, German FM Heiko Haas told German newspaper ‘Passauer Neue Presse’ on Saturday that Europe is “firmly convinced that a strategy of maximum pressure” will not work on Iran, advocating “dialogue” instead.

MS/IRN83318414