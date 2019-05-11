  1. Politics
11 May 2019 - 19:44

Turkey reiterates opposition to US anti-Iran sanctions

Turkey reiterates opposition to US anti-Iran sanctions

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – A spokesman for Turkey’s ruling AKP said Fri. that US sanctions on Iranian oil exports do not serve peace in the region.

“We state that such sanctions are only punishing people, and that it is not possible to reach the goals written in any way,” Ömer Çelik, spokesman for Turkey’s ruling AKP, told a wide-ranging news conference at the party headquarters, according to Hurriyet daily news.

“We once again clearly state that we are against these sanctions, and that these sanctions will not yield the right results,” he added.

The US administration refused to extend the sanctions waivers for Iran’s major oil clients. The US hostile and illegal action has sparked wide condemnations and criticism.

KI/PR

News Code 145136
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News