5 August 2019 - 23:15

Guardian Council agrees with formation of ministry of tourism

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – The Guardian Council, which is empowered to vet legislation in Iran, has given its approval to the formation of Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Tourism.

On Monday, Guardian Council approved the bill to form Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Tourism in place of Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization in a bid to boost Iran’s tourism industry.

The bill had already been agreed upon by the lawmakers in the Iranian parliaments, but today gained the approval of the Guardian Council, which is empowered to vet legislation in Iran.

To date, the tourism industry in Iran was run by the Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization, whose head was appointed by the president and acted as the vice-president.

