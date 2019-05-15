Turkey not in talks with US over S-400 delivery delay or suspension: FM Cavusoglu

"Postponement or suspension is not on the agenda. It's a done deal, why would we discuss a delay?" Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, according to Daily Sabah.

However, the top Turkish diplomat said negotiations continue with the United States regarding a joint commission on S-400s and F-35 fighter jets.

"If there is a working group, we would like to carry on without any prerequisites. Let the experts decide (on S-400 and F-35 compatibility). We have a constructive offer; if the US trusts itself then it should accept the offer," he added.

Besides the S-400, Washington and Ankara are in disagreement over a range of other issues, including the anti-Iran sanctions and Turkey's eye on the energy resources in the east of the Mediterranean Sea.

KI/PR