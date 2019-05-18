Iran capable of beating enemies in intelligence war: IRGC chief

He underlined that the span of IRGC intelligence operations covers as far as the Islamic establishment, Islamic revolution, and the geography within which can exist a possible threat for Iran.

“We are in an intelligence war with the US and the enemies of Islamic revolution and the Islamic establishment and this means a combination of psychological and cyber operations, military movements, public diplomacy and intimidation," he said.

The IRGC chief criticized the US’ political philosophy, which includes over-controlling countries and making them dependent, adding that the policies have created enemies for the American country and is reducing its power.

“Our other enemies, the same as the US, act systematically. Whenever they feel a danger, they keep away from us,” Major General Hossein Salami said, “They believed that in case of intensifying pressure on Iran, Iranians would react but regarding our recent decisions all of their assumptions are disapproved.”

HJ/FNA13980228000805