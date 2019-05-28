Iran not afraid of enemy's plots: IRGC cmdr.

Addressing a conference at Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST) on Tuesday, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Commander-in-chief Major General Hossein Salami said that the enemies have gone all ways and have tested all kinds of economic, political and media threats to force Iran into surrender, but all their plots have so far failed.

Salami said that today Iran is the superior power in the region and is not afraid of the enemies' threats.

He added that Iran has defeated the enemy's psychological warfare and the enemy has used its full capacity to confront Iran.

"This is our final stage of confrontation with the enemy," the commander highlighted, adding that Iran is the final victor and will continue its development path with greater speed than ever.

