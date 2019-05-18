US left Nuclear Deal for it didn’t obtain economic benefit: MP

“In fact, the United States wrote a contract that benefited the Europeans and did not bring any economic benefits to the Americans, since the United States had maintained initial sanctions [against Iran],” Amirhossein Ghazizadeh, a member of Parliament's presiding board, told Mehr on Saturday.

“During the past 10 years, the United States has put pressure on Iran and meanwhile, different European companies have benefited from the Iranian economy. Also after the inking of JCPOA, the United States observed that Europeans are obtaining profits from Iran's economy. Of course, Americans themselves were the main culprits since they, with their arrogant behavior, had maintained initial sanctions against Iran.”

“Iranians were ready to work with General Motors in place of Renault and Peugeot, or allow American oil companies to enter Iran's oil fields,” he highlighted.

“Trump is a businessman and measures everything with dollar … In fact, in the JCPOA, the US economically spent and Europe gained interest,” he added.

The representative of Mashhad in the Parliament referred to US efforts to start negotiations with Iran by passing phone number, adding, “We are not pursuing any interest from the United States to call them. It is Trump’s interests in the future presidential election which is tied to Iran.”

“America doesn’t know what it actually wants and how to achieve it,” he noted.

Ghazizadeh went on to say that “The window of negotiation with those who have broken their international commitments is closed.”

“With these behaviors, nobody is willing to negotiate with the United States. To negotiate with Iran, the US government needs to first come back to JCPOA and honor its international obligations. Then they can claim for a new round of talks.”

He also stressed that Iran is not seeking war with US but is fully ready to defend itself and inflict heavy losses to enemies.

MAH/4614922